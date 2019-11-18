Podcast to video

Discussion
Noah Green
This look awesome, exactly what I need to be able to move some of my audio conversations through to my YouTube Channel! Keep it up Sabba :)
Maker
Good morning Product Hunt from London! I am so excited today to be launching our podcast visualization tool! It is really hard to share audio on social media, in-fact there is currently no native way to do so. That's why we made our video visualization tool for audio! Simply upload your podcast, music or any other audio to our platform and you can create a stunning audio visual videos using our selection of sound-waves. In our editor, you will be able to see a realtime representation of your waveforms and are able to customize them, add images, text and more. We have also added an advanced audio cleaning tool for podcasters too! These features will be able to remove background noise from your audio files. As always, we will be coding, designing and improving the product all day. So drop us you'r feedback and will work on implementing it right away. Thanks! Sabba
