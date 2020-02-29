Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Pradip Khakhar
Maker
Hi there PH friends, 👋 One of the positives that came out of failing to launch the 18 (or so) The Product Angle episodes, was the Podcast Stuff Notebook. As I wrote down my learnings from each episode I noticed similarities in what I was doing. I noticed a similar repeatable process from the point I got an idea in my head to recording the episode and releasing it for everyone to listen. 👀 Inside the Podcast Stuff notebook, you will find templates to: ✅ Define why you want to start a podcast and brainstorm topics ✅ Create your execution plan ✅ Create your launch strategy ✅ Define what your podcast is about and who your target listener is ✅ Design your workflow ✅ Define your set up notes ✅ Plan 12 episodes from the title of the episode to include creating a structure for the beginning, middle, and end. Bonus: The PDF version is FREE 🔥 Writing things down has helped me create clarity and define the direction. I hope the Podcast Stuff Notebook will help you as well. Love to hear what you think and any challenges you face as you start/ grow your podcast. Also if you have a podcast love to hear what it is. Thank you, Pradip
UpvoteShare