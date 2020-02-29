  1. Home
  2.  → Podcast Stuff Notebook

Podcast Stuff Notebook

The notebook I wish I had when I first started my Podcast.

In 2018 I started my podcast however, I failed to ship all but the first episode. Around 18 episodes in the backlog were deleted 🤦‍♂️
💪 As I reboot the podcast I'm using the Podcast Stuff Notebook to help me plan, research, and tell stories
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Pradip Khakhar
Pradip Khakhar
Maker
Hi there PH friends, 👋 One of the positives that came out of failing to launch the 18 (or so) The Product Angle episodes, was the Podcast Stuff Notebook. As I wrote down my learnings from each episode I noticed similarities in what I was doing. I noticed a similar repeatable process from the point I got an idea in my head to recording the episode and releasing it for everyone to listen. 👀 Inside the Podcast Stuff notebook, you will find templates to: ✅ Define why you want to start a podcast and brainstorm topics ✅ Create your execution plan ✅ Create your launch strategy ✅ Define what your podcast is about and who your target listener is ✅ Design your workflow ✅ Define your set up notes ✅ Plan 12 episodes from the title of the episode to include creating a structure for the beginning, middle, and end. Bonus: The PDF version is FREE 🔥 Writing things down has helped me create clarity and define the direction. I hope the Podcast Stuff Notebook will help you as well. Love to hear what you think and any challenges you face as you start/ grow your podcast. Also if you have a podcast love to hear what it is. Thank you, Pradip
UpvoteShare