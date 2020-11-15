Podcast Hosting Review
👋 Hello producthunt, Finding a good podcast host for **your** podcast is more difficult than ever. There are an increasing number of options, which is great, but also makes the process daunting! Podcast Host Review make it easier to find reviews of all the popular podcast hosts so you can find the perfect host for your podcast. If you’ve written a review of your podcast host, I’d love to add it to the list. You can submit it here: https://podcasthosting.review/su... You can also suggest your favorite podcast host if we’ve missed it. I’ve been building this site in public and documenting my progress on: https://onehoursaas.com/ Would love to know what you think! Mubs
Hey Mubs, I think this is a cool thing. Definitely something I was missing when looking where to host Bruno Talks With. Congrats on yet another product launch. I would suggest to have some kind of aggregated information on each host, so it can be compared. For example on pricing. Good luck