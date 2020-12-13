discussion
Mubashar Iqbal
Maker
I design, I develop, I make.
Hello everyone, 🎉🎙🎙🎉 Mubs here with another podcasting launch. Podcast cover art is often the first thing that potential listeners see when looking for new podcasts to listen too. As a podcast host it’s more important than ever to make a good first impression and get the potential listener to download and listen to an episode. Having great cover art helps make that happen! At Podcast Cover Art we done the hard work of curating over 200 (and still growing) great example of cover art. You can filter covers by categories, to find great examples of what works best to hook the listeners. If you know of other great podcast cover art link to the podcast below and we’ll review and post if it is great! Let me know if you have any questions!
Nice. I know it's not the mission of this product, but it would be nice to have some simple cover art generator, based on these. It would help some beginner podcasters to speed up some things. At least, that was some friction in my case and then I had enough and created something just to have a png to upload