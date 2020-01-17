Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jamie Ashbrook
Maker
Hey 👋 Seems like everyone is podcasting nowadays. It's one of the reasons why we built Podcast.co. Created from the ground up to be the easiest and most intuitive podcasting platform out there. Gone are the days of managing RSS feeds and paying per episode, faffing around with Wordpress Plugins, or Javascript players. All of this is taken care of. We'll even submit your podcast to all the major places like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and loads more. As an extra treat, we're offering 25% OFF your first year when you use PRODUCTHUNT25 at checkout.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hands up, who's got a podcast? ✋
👍
👎
UpvoteShare1 Answer