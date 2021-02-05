  1. Home
  2.  → Pod Stack

Pod Stack

Create & manage your podcast with this Notion template.

Productivity
Audio and Voice
Pod Stack is an easy-to-use Notion template that helps you create & manage your podcast. You'll find hundreds of prebuilt components, tools, and resources. From episode preparation to monetization, we have you covered.
Get $5 off with "producthunt"!
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews5.0/5
Orphée de Bouard Sarrabezolles
Maker
Trying to build digital products.
Hi Product Hunt community, so excited to finally launch Pod Stack after 2 months of intensive work! Why did we make this? Pierre (co-maker) has been hosting a podcast on recruitment trends, and as a Notion nerd & course creator, I've personally helped a couple of friends better organize their podcasting process with Notion. It seemed pretty obvious to combine both expertise and launch Pod Stack to help hundreds of other podcasters! What you'll get: - Access to a 100% customizable Notion template - +100 tools (0 affiliate links) - A 30-sec guide for hurried beginners - Prepare your next episode and streamline your guest management - The best resources to record and edit your episodes - A curated list of hardware devices - Learn how to publish your episodes on all platforms - Promote your episodes & keep track of all key metrics - A customizable Notion template for your podcast website - 20+ resources to monetize your podcast - And so much more! Who is Pod Stack for? - Experienced podcasters who want to centralize their podcast management and discover new tools - People who want to start a podcast but are unsure how - Businesses looking to launch a podcast for branding purposes and want to quickly get started - Notion enthusiasts Looking forward to getting your feedback/questions 😎
Share
Pierre Vandenberghe
Maker
🎈
I love writing, growth, and the future.
Hey guys! I hope you'll enjoy Pod Stack as much as we enjoyed making it. Looking forward to your feedback. Thanks again @temirlan for hunting us :)
Share
Jelmer de Jong
🎈
I like software.
Great resource! Did save me a lot of time to focus on my pod itself.
Share
Orphée de Bouard Sarrabezolles
Maker
Trying to build digital products.
@jelmerdejong Happy to hear that :)
Share
YohanFrench Kid
Just bought it. Super comprehensive, def worth it, thanks!
Share
Orphée de Bouard Sarrabezolles
Maker
Trying to build digital products.
@yohanmarko Thanks for the kind words!
Share
Eric GossartVC @Serena, hunter in my spare time
Straight forward and well thought-out template. Congrats.
Share
Orphée de Bouard Sarrabezolles
Maker
Trying to build digital products.
@egossart thanks for the support!
Share