Orphée de Bouard Sarrabezolles
MakerTrying to build digital products.
Hi Product Hunt community, so excited to finally launch Pod Stack after 2 months of intensive work! Why did we make this? Pierre (co-maker) has been hosting a podcast on recruitment trends, and as a Notion nerd & course creator, I've personally helped a couple of friends better organize their podcasting process with Notion. It seemed pretty obvious to combine both expertise and launch Pod Stack to help hundreds of other podcasters! What you'll get: - Access to a 100% customizable Notion template - +100 tools (0 affiliate links) - A 30-sec guide for hurried beginners - Prepare your next episode and streamline your guest management - The best resources to record and edit your episodes - A curated list of hardware devices - Learn how to publish your episodes on all platforms - Promote your episodes & keep track of all key metrics - A customizable Notion template for your podcast website - 20+ resources to monetize your podcast - And so much more! Who is Pod Stack for? - Experienced podcasters who want to centralize their podcast management and discover new tools - People who want to start a podcast but are unsure how - Businesses looking to launch a podcast for branding purposes and want to quickly get started - Notion enthusiasts Looking forward to getting your feedback/questions 😎
Great resource! Did save me a lot of time to focus on my pod itself.
@jelmerdejong Happy to hear that :)
@yohanmarko Thanks for the kind words!
Straight forward and well thought-out template. Congrats.