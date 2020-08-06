  1. Home
Find or create family pods in your community

We can't wait for schools to safely open, but in the meantime, families need some extra support. Homeroom is proud to introduce free and low cost pod tools, so all families can benefit from setting up a safe, supportive community of care for their children.
Forerunner just led a $3.5 million round for Homeroom, a software platform for after-school enrichment programsSan Francisco-based Forerunner Ventures is best known for its long string of bets on successful and fast-growing consumer companies. Now, its newest partner, Brian O'Malley, who has a knack for finding startups that straddle both the consumer and enterprise worlds, has written his first check...
These Entrepreneurs Are Tapping Into The $22 Billion After-School Program MarketIt probably did not surprise too many people that Christina Walker, whose mother founded a school, is an education entrepreneur. "Throughout school, people kept asking me whether I was going to be a teacher," Walker said. "And although I brushed it aside at the time, I did minor in education at Stanford and after graduation, sure enough, I went into the classroom," she said.
Moms are drowning. Here's how we save them.(Hint...it depends on our partners, our companies, and us) Had you told us that things would get worse for moms, it would have been inconceivable. Women were already exiting the workforce at 43%, losing 10% of their earning power for every child they have, and straddling their roles at work with their roles of CEO at home, at the cost of career progression.
Casandra Espinoza
Maker
Hi everyone 👋 ! We are excited to introduce Pod Matchmaker by Homeroom. Our team is constantly creating new ways to help support families in our community. This specific experience came out of a recent hackathon project. We noticed families posting on Facebook about their desire to keep their children connected to their peers by partnering with other families this fall. With Pod Matchmaker, families can now discover pods in their communities or create new ones too. Whether you’re interested in a shared family childcare co-op or looking to host a pod focused on art, you can list it on Homeroom and share it with your community. We had a lot of fun building this and hope other families find it to be a valuable resource. If you have feedback or suggestions, add them to the comments or email us at hello@homeroom.com and we’ll respond!
