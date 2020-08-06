Discussion
Casandra Espinoza
Maker
Hi everyone 👋 ! We are excited to introduce Pod Matchmaker by Homeroom. Our team is constantly creating new ways to help support families in our community. This specific experience came out of a recent hackathon project. We noticed families posting on Facebook about their desire to keep their children connected to their peers by partnering with other families this fall. With Pod Matchmaker, families can now discover pods in their communities or create new ones too. Whether you’re interested in a shared family childcare co-op or looking to host a pod focused on art, you can list it on Homeroom and share it with your community. We had a lot of fun building this and hope other families find it to be a valuable resource. If you have feedback or suggestions, add them to the comments or email us at hello@homeroom.com and we’ll respond!
