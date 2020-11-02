PocketTube 2.0
The best way to manage your YouTube subscriptions
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Dima Nabok
MakerFounder PocketTube
👋 Hi everyone, I'm Dima, the creator of PocketTube 2.0 and I'm very excited to launch my project on Product Hunt! 💎 PocketTube helps you group YouTube subscriptions. Using this tool for YouTube you can create collections that seamlessly fit into the layout. This is an easy way to manage your subscription. 🚀 PocketTube 2.0 supports all the most popular browsers: Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, Opera, and Brave. PocketTube 2.0 will enable you to: 👉 create group-tree with channels 👉 share your group with friends 👉 watch health status for channels 👉 batch actions for channels management 👉 watch video and community feed by group 💖 I'd love to get some feedback and we're happy to answer questions! Thanks!
Share
Oleksii SidorovAI Resident at Facebook AI
Very cool! I didn't even know that such addon is possible
Share
Sergii UsTech transformation specialist
This is awesome, I was looking for a tool like this for a long time but haven't seen your v.1.0. Great job on v.2.0!
Share