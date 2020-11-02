  1. Home
The best way to manage your YouTube subscriptions

PocketTube is the easiest way to manage your YouTube subscriptions. Create groups and manage your subscriptions effortlessly, all within YouTube's own interface
Dima Nabok
Maker
Founder PocketTube
👋 Hi everyone, I'm Dima, the creator of PocketTube 2.0 and I'm very excited to launch my project on Product Hunt! 💎 PocketTube helps you group YouTube subscriptions. Using this tool for YouTube you can create collections that seamlessly fit into the layout. This is an easy way to manage your subscription. 🚀 PocketTube 2.0 supports all the most popular browsers: Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, Opera, and Brave. PocketTube 2.0 will enable you to: 👉 create group-tree with channels 👉 share your group with friends 👉 watch health status for channels 👉 batch actions for channels management 👉 watch video and community feed by group 💖 I'd love to get some feedback and we're happy to answer questions! Thanks!
Oleksii SidorovAI Resident at Facebook AI
Very cool! I didn't even know that such addon is possible
Sergii UsTech transformation specialist
This is awesome, I was looking for a tool like this for a long time but haven't seen your v.1.0. Great job on v.2.0!
