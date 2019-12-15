Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dmitry Nabok
Maker
👋Hi everyone, I'm Dmitry Nabok, the creator of PocketTube and I'm very excited to launch my project on Product Hunt! 💎PocketTube helps you group YouTube subscriptions. Using this tool for YouTube you can create collections that seamlessly fit into the layout. This is an easy way to manage your subscription. 🚀We've created Chrome and Firefox extension and Android and iOS apps. It's free and useful! 💖We'd love to get some feedback and we're happy to answer questions! Thanks!
UpvoteShare