Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → PocketTube

PocketTube

The best way to organise YouTube subscriptions

Create collections that seamlessly fit into YouTube's layout to manage Youtube subscriptions.
★ Create groups with Youtube channels by topic
★ Show last YouTube videos by topic
★ Easy way to catch up subscriptions
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Dmitry Nabok
Dmitry Nabok
Maker
👋Hi everyone, I'm Dmitry Nabok, the creator of PocketTube and I'm very excited to launch my project on Product Hunt! 💎PocketTube helps you group YouTube subscriptions. Using this tool for YouTube you can create collections that seamlessly fit into the layout. This is an easy way to manage your subscription. 🚀We've created Chrome and Firefox extension and Android and iOS apps. It's free and useful! 💖We'd love to get some feedback and we're happy to answer questions! Thanks!
UpvoteShare