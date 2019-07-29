Discussion
Dylan Petro
Thanks for checking out PocketPolls! We wanted to create a simple way to track polling data leading up to the 2020 US Presidential Election. Let us know if you have any feedback :) (iOS Available now, Android currently in review)
Cool product, snappy UI, I love the prompt for dark mode option automatically. Is there an export function for the poll you're viewing? Currently I just took a screen shot and posted it on Twitter. I just like the layout of the app a lot and the way it presented the info. I do know the way the info is presented isn't novel.
