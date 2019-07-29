Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → PocketPolls

PocketPolls

2020 US election polls, in your pocket

Just in time for this week's Democratic Primary debates!
Track the 2020 Presidential Primaries, General Election Head to Heads and Presidential Approval.
View polls by type, candidate and state.
Polling data is updated daily and sourced from 538.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Dylan Petro
Dylan Petro
Maker
Thanks for checking out PocketPolls! We wanted to create a simple way to track polling data leading up to the 2020 US Presidential Election. Let us know if you have any feedback :) (iOS Available now, Android currently in review)
UpvoteShare
Kwesi
Kwesi
Cool product, snappy UI, I love the prompt for dark mode option automatically. Is there an export function for the poll you're viewing? Currently I just took a screen shot and posted it on Twitter. I just like the layout of the app a lot and the way it presented the info. I do know the way the info is presented isn't novel.
UpvoteShare