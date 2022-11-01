Products
Home
→
Product
→
pocketnotes
pocketnotes
Share notes with link previews
pocketnotes lets you easily create and share notes with anyone. All notes generate an auto scaled preview image so when you share the link to your notes in platforms like Twitter, Slack, Discord, etc the text shows up in the link preview.
Launched in
Productivity
by
pocketnotes
About this launch
pocketnotes
Share notes with link previews.
pocketnotes by
pocketnotes
was hunted by
Dinesh Pandiyan
in
Productivity
. Made by
Dinesh Pandiyan
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
pocketnotes
is not rated yet. This is pocketnotes's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#79
