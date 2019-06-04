Reviews
View all 6 reviews →
+12 reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Helps project participants stay current on ever evolving home improvement plans
Have freemium packaged designs with purchase lists to save the leg work of building out your own design from scratch
There are other project planning tools (trello, JIRA etc) but pocketdoor is tailored for home improvement projects.Niall O'Connor has used this product for one month.
- Pros:Cons:
I like the approach this team is using to solve the problem- spreadsheets are for calculating equations, not project management tools.
I don’t know if there is a native iOS app.
I’m excited to talk with friends and family undergoing home renovation projects to show off this power tool.Aaron J. Mandel has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Maker
Dan Meyer
Hi everyone, We decided to create Pocketdoor after going through a series of projects where spreadsheets and email led to confusion, late orders, and incorrect purchases. This caused unnecessary frustration, delay and expense. We figured there had to be a better way. At Pocketdoor, we believe that the project can be as delightful as the finished home.🙂🏠 Think about it…when your cousin got married did she email around a spreadsheet of gifts they wanted—and follow up with updates every few days? No, of course not. So why do we manage remodels, renovations and other home improvements this way?🤦♀️ Well, now we don’t. The happiest homeowners, designers and builders use Pocketdoor to: - save and share pics of designs they love - keep track of product decisions before making final selections - add items with ease (by URL, browser button, sharing to mobile app, …) - make sure that the right person buys the right item at the right time Check it out. Let us know what you think! And if you like new things, you can get early access to our iPhone app in the next week. Just sign up using the "Learn More" link above or here: https://pocketdoor.com/early-access Thank you for the feedback! We love hearing from users. 👏
7 UpvotesShare
It looks like you have to copy a URL on mobile and then paste it into the web app. Is there another way to add items?
@jim_cook Great question. This is a big reason for putting effort into the iPhone app so early. When the app is released, from Safari you will be able to share directly to the app to: 1) have a better user experience (we don't like copy/paste either), and 2) get better data and images because we can use the version of the web page you actually viewed We should have the app available for early access on TestFlight in the next several days and on the app store later this month. You can sign up for early access here: https://pocketdoor.com/early-access Users on their computers have the same issue (although copy/paste isn't as much of a pain), which is why we created the Chrome extension and the Firefox add-on. Better to click a button than copy/paste! Welcome to Pocketdoor!
@danmeyer1 Thanks for the quick reply. That makes great sense. Looking forward to trying out the app.
The ease and flexibility of this product makes me want to take on home improvement tasks! A superb idea to not only track what interests you, but allows you to buy and and make sure it shows up when you need it (not before, taking up limited space which is already messy and certainly not after, costing you money).
@ethan_brown79 thank you!
Nice idea Dan and Courtney. Is there a planned integration with Pinterest? I think many people into home renovation pin designs they like.
@juicemoorthy thank you for the question. we do not have immediate plans for an integration, per se, but have definitely thought about how to better provide a link with our users' pinterest collections. right now, our browser extensions (and soon our mobile apps) allow users to bring in about ten images from a collection into their Pocketdoor Inspire boards, and we are planning to eliminate that 10-image limit in the coming weeks.
UpvoteShare
Are there any plans for an Android app?
Maker
@nickrichards yes, definitely. @danmeyer1 is an Android user and wouldn't have it any other way!
@nickrichards the android app is already in process. we decided to prioritize the iPhone app because our early test/beta users were 2-3x more likely to be on iPhone. (but I much prefer Android and we are already pretty far along on that front...stay tuned!)