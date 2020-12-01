discussion
Christian Dooley
MakerHead of Operations - PocketChange
Hello Hunters! The team and I are so excited to officially launch PocketChange on Product Hunt and put on this challenge for you to win $1,000! Please leave questions and feedback below, we'd love to hear our thoughts. In the meantime, here is a bit of our story below if you are interested. Cheers and happy Giving Tuesday! The concept was born almost 4 years ago with viral video on Facebook about a disaster. Everyone was responding with 'sad emojis' and leaving comments saying 'sending prayers!' or 'how can I help?' Simply put, there is a Like button, a Comment button, and a Share button... but where is the Take Action button??? Since then we hit the ground running. We started as freshman in college working to reverse engineer the most idealistic and simple form of doing good for the world- clicking a button. We first developed a chrome extension to add a micro-donation button to Facebook. This evolved into a proprietary machine learning algorithm to predict what causes a piece of content is talking about. People loved the idea of clicking a button to help, but wanted to be sure money was going to the right place- so we built a world-class charity selection process to vet top charities actually solving world problems at the root. Then we realized everyone uses their phones (🤦♂️)- so we built the first ever way to instantly take action from apps like Instagram, Twitter, News etc. without ever leaving your screen. But donating wasn't enough- people care about people. So we built our own social platform to connect, share, discuss, and build the cause identity you want in this world. And here we are! We continued to work through countless, and I mean countless failures, bumps in the road, and iterations to get where we are today. We set out to build the platform we believe can truly change the world. A platform that combines capitalism with altruism, finance with charity, identity with action. A place to connect people, brands & charity for a common goal. A place where your voice means tangible change. A platform built from the ground up to empower you, whoever you may be. All love from the PocketChange team! - Leo, Reese, Jay, Zu, Cole, JC, Milena, Sedak, Grace, Reyn, Dooley & the countless helping hands along the way 💙🤘 ________ 🏆PRODUCT HUNT GIVEAWAY CHALLENGE🏆 In honor of this day for generosity we are launching on Product Hunt with our giving Tuesday Giveaway! Win $1,000 just by getting 5 followers on PocketChange. -$500 to a charity of your choice -$500 cash for you To secure your entry, hop on our app and do the following... - gain 5 followers= 1 Entry - gain 7 followers= 2 Entries - gain 20 followers= 5 entries Giving Tuesday Bonus: 3X all donations you make today! Leave a comment or message us directly and we will verify your entry. Make sure to invite your friends to follow you and make some PocketChanges while you’re at it! ________ (This challenge will last 72 hours from 12:00 PST 12/1/20 to 12:00 PST 12/4/20. We will announce the winner on Instagram live and contact you. You will have 48 hours to reply before we select another winner.)
So excited to be launching on product hunt! Happy to answer all questions, let's do some good today!
I've been an early user of PocketChange and absolutely love the concept. There is a human need to 'do good' but charitable giving is usually only done a couple times a year, at best. This app changes that behavior, by making it super easy to support any cause in the moment, for just a quarter or a few bucks. Highly recommend checking it out!