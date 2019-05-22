Pocket Sky works just like the sun: It uses soft blue light to suppress the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. This is the most natural way for enhancing your wakefulness, performance and well-being in only 20 minutes a day.
Miriam BoubiMaker@miriamboubi · Marketing and Super Hero
👋 Hello Product Hunters, we are super happy to be here! I am part of the team and we recently launched with Pocket Sky on Kickstarter! Pocket Sky helps adjust your body clock by suppressing the production of melatonin, a sleep hormone. Seize the benefits of biologically active light to: ✅ improve your performance ✅ brighten your mood, especially in winter ✅ resync your inner clock to defeat jet lag ✅ improve your sleep-wake cycle ✅ in just 20 min/day It's absolutely safe for your eyes and tested according to EN 62471:2008. Pocket Sky builds on longstanding science on chronobiology, most recently recognized by the 2017 Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine. Let me know if you have any questions, I'll be happy to answer :)
Hans-Jörg HummerMaker@hans_jorg_hummer
Hello Product Hunters, I am part of the team that has developed Pocket Sky in the past years - and proud and relieved to have finally launched it. I am an avid user, too, so check it out!
Mark WallerbergerMaker@leemubb · I love new products
Hello to all Product Hunters! I am Mark, one of the developers of Pocket Sky. I would appreciate your feedback on our brand new innovation and would be happy to answer all your questions about our wearable...
VinzenzP@p_vinzenz
Never imagined myself something like that, it seems great!
