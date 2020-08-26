Log In
Pocket Rocket Fit

Online workout customiser to get fit at home

pocketrocket.fit is an online workout customiser, and is the best way to get fit while having fun. Choose your own exercises, your own routine and hit your own goals.
Share you workouts with your friends and get motivated!
Andrei Gec
Maker
Hi All! Due to covid, I found myself needing to workout at home and stay in shape - at least as much as possible :). I found that the existing home body weight products lacked detailed workout customisation and had little social involvement, so I created a product to meet the need. Introducing pocketrocket.fit! An online workout customiser socialisation portal. Jump on, build a workout - or choose a curated workout - and get fit at home today!
