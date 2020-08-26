Pocket Rocket Fit

discussion
Andrei Gec
Maker
Hi All! Due to covid, I found myself needing to workout at home and stay in shape - at least as much as possible :). I found that the existing home body weight products lacked detailed workout customisation and had little social involvement, so I created a product to meet the need. Introducing pocketrocket.fit! An online workout customiser socialisation portal. Jump on, build a workout - or choose a curated workout - and get fit at home today!
