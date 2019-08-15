Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Pocket Lists for Families
Pocket Lists for Families
A to-do list app for productive families 💖
iPhone
Productivity
+ 1
Just happy to ship of one first to-do list apps built specifically for families — not just teams and businesses. Simle and efficient for sharing lists and working together with your SO and beloved ones.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
22 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Michal
Seems like a good idea) My upvote is yours! Good luck
Upvote
Share
a minute ago
Send