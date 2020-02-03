  1. Home
Pobll

A worldwide audience for your polls. Think Quora for polls

Would you like to be able to ask a question to the entire world ?
Pobll provides :
- a worldwide audience for online polls
- public awesome insights to poll answers
Think of Quora.com, but for polls
Maker
Hi, I built this MVP in the last 3 months. Our vision is to build a worldwide audience for online polls, unlike other tools that allow you to create nice polls, but just share them with your own audience. Would be great to have your feedback on the MVP and the vision. Thanks !
@sebastien_peterson Just used it and works great! It was so interesting that I voted almost on all polls. Great product and vision. All the best.
Polls are apparently fun. Who would have thought. Not me. Very cool product!
