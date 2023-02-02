Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Pneuma
Pneuma

Pneuma

Catch your breath, focus your mind, and just breathe.

Free
Embed
Pneuma utilizes state-of-the-art technology to guide you through personalized meditation sessions and help you build focus and clarity in your daily life.
Launched in Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence by
Pneuma-app
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Pneuma-app
Pneuma-appAI, Focus, Meditation, Calm, Relax, Breathing, Health
0
reviews
6
followers
Pneuma by
Pneuma-app
was hunted by
Ognjen Tomic
in Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ognjen Tomic
. Featured on February 3rd, 2023.
Pneuma-app
is not rated yet. This is Pneuma-app's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#205