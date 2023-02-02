Products
Home
→
Product
→
Pneuma
Pneuma
Catch your breath, focus your mind, and just breathe.
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Pneuma utilizes state-of-the-art technology to guide you through personalized meditation sessions and help you build focus and clarity in your daily life.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Pneuma-app
About this launch
Pneuma-app
AI, Focus, Meditation, Calm, Relax, Breathing, Health
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Pneuma by
Pneuma-app
was hunted by
Ognjen Tomic
in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ognjen Tomic
. Featured on February 3rd, 2023.
Pneuma-app
is not rated yet. This is Pneuma-app's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#205
Report