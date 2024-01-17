Products
PMFLIX

Discover curated collection of product management videos

Meet PMFlix: Your go-to streaming service for product management videos! Uncover industry secrets, learn from leaders, and turn your learning journey into a choose-your-own-adventure.
Launched in
Education
Video
 by
PMFLIX
About this launch
PMFLIXDiscover curated collection of Product Management videos!
PMFLIX by
PMFLIX
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Education, Video. Made by
Ankit Ghosh
,
Atiksh Srivastava
,
Arnob Mukherjee
,
Manav Sethi
,
Chetna Rana
,
Rupak Mishra
,
Nishant Arora
,
Viraj Gorasia
,
Vikram Bhandari
,
Adhil sha
and
Akshay Rajput
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
PMFLIX
is not rated yet. This is PMFLIX's first launch.
