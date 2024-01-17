Products
PMFLIX
PMFLIX
Discover curated collection of product management videos
Meet PMFlix: Your go-to streaming service for product management videos! Uncover industry secrets, learn from leaders, and turn your learning journey into a choose-your-own-adventure.
Launched in
Education
Video
by
PMFLIX
About this launch
PMFLIX
Discover curated collection of Product Management videos!
PMFLIX by
PMFLIX
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Education
,
Video
. Made by
Ankit Ghosh
,
Atiksh Srivastava
,
Arnob Mukherjee
,
Manav Sethi
,
Chetna Rana
,
Rupak Mishra
,
Nishant Arora
,
Viraj Gorasia
,
Vikram Bhandari
,
Adhil sha
and
Akshay Rajput
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
PMFLIX
is not rated yet. This is PMFLIX's first launch.
Upvotes
54
Comments
19
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
