Home
→
Product
→
PMcardio
PMcardio
Revolutionizing cardiovascular care with AI
PMcardio is an AI-powered medical device empowering healthcare professionals to interpret ECGs accurately in seconds and confidently diagnose and treat 38 cardiovascular diseases. The app integrates human expertise with cutting-edge AI technology.
Launched in
Android
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
PMcardio
About this launch
PMcardio
Revolutionizing cardiovascular care with AI
PMcardio by
PMcardio
was hunted by
Viktor Jurasek
in
Android
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Viktor Jurasek
,
Martin Herman
,
Robert Herman
,
Felix Bauer
,
Simon Rovder
and
Timotej Palus
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
PMcardio
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is PMcardio's first launch.
