I interview top PMs and product designers in the industry once a month to extract their career advice gems.
In issue #1, I get insights from Chris Messina (Inventor of the hashtag) and Luba Yudasina (PM at Airbnb).
Heyoo Product Hunt makers & shakers Today, I'm launching PM News —a monthly interview series to advance your PM career. Basically, I interview the best PMs and product designers in the industry to extract their career gems. 📌 I'll cover questions like: ✔️ How to get promoted as a PM? ✔️ How to go from PM to Chief of Product? ✔️ How to increase your total compensation as a PM? ✔️ What are some good PM resources? (Blog, book, course, events, etc.) ✔️ How technical do you need to be to excel as a PM? And how should you train for that? ✔️ How to build your network to position yourself for future career growth and opportunities? ✔️ How to land a product role at a large tech firm (Google, Uber, Airbnb) from where currently you are in your career? I basically want to give you "STEROIDS for PMs" —insights so good that they should be illegal. Since it's PM News' launch month, you get 50% off when you subscribe before Sept 1st. ✨ Subscribe today for $25/mo✨ (put it on your business card ;)) 🔮 Some backstory: I almost gave up on PM News. Earlier this month, I had a pre-launch in my newsletter (The Product Person) and about 6 people subscribed within 48 hours. I thought it wasn't enough "traction." So I discontinued PM News and refunded everyone back. But after a few weeks of re-thinking that decision and getting out of my own way, I realized that those 6 people proved that PM News is something the people want. Yup, Tony's got his groove back 🕺 So, I interviewed Chris Messina (Ex-Google, Ex-Uber, and inventor of the hashtag) for some of insights from his unconventional product career. And I interviewed Luba Yudasina (Software engineer turned PM at Airbnb) because I know people would love some advice on making that transition and climbing the product ranks in an organization. And I got as much juicy product career insights I could from them. And trust me, there are many. And I bundled them into a nice interview for your convenience. Because you deserve that, you hard worker you. Here's a lil' sneak peak. (There are more snippets from Chris and Luba in the image gallery above) So yeah, I've come a long way in the past month in terms of getting PM News out. I put my heart and soul into this. I'm literally typing these last few words at 2:55 am New York Time hah. I learned a lot from my 2 first guests. I hope you do too. Lots more great guests to come in the future! If you have any feedback, let's talk in the comments mano y mano (or womano). Thanks 😄 💛 ✨
Which product person should I interview next? 🤔
Ryan Hoover
Yes, Ryan Hoover
I think Ryan Hoover
(Not) Not Ryan Hoover
amazing concept :)
