Marko Crnkovic
Maker
The team worked tirelessly for 9 months on PLYR with one goal: level the collegiate sports recruiting playing field, pun intended. Getting recruited to play for colleges is a very expensive task. Having to travel across the country just to be in the same room as a recruiter, while footing the bill is not only a waste of time but impossible for millions of kids who don't have thousands of dollars to spend on their career. PLYR also includes a social aspect with a feed. Working in the way that Facebook's or Twitter's feeds work, it pulls curated content based on your interests right to your fingertips. The only difference is that PLYR's feed is highly focused towards the user's sport and is designed to make the athlete improve their game, or recruiter improve their search. Fellow hunters and makers: please give us great feedback, and spread the word about PLYR. The more people use PLYR the better it will get!
