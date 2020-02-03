Discussion
1 Review
Josh Pigford
Maker
Pro
I have been a longtime iTunes user and, despite its shortcomings, the ability to build complex, dynamic playlists has yet to be matched by the other streaming services. I desperately wanted that ability in Spotify, so PLYLST is my attempt at building the thing I think it's missing most: that ability to put together dynamic playlists based on many different attributes. Spotify has a wealth of what they call "audio features" (danceability, valence, tempo, mode, energy, etc) and turns out those are pretty amazing tools for organize your library as well as discovering new music! There are over a dozen attributes that you can organize your Spotify library with. Oh, and it's open-source! https://github.com/Shpigford/plylst
