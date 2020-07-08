Discussion
2 Reviews
Andriy Bas
Really nice. Makes web browsing so much more intractable. Nothing like the video calls with the screensharing)
@bass_andriy Thank you for your support, it means the world to us!
Looks great and super useful... Need of the hour and definitely gonna try with the team right away
@adityarao310 Thank you, and please let me know how it goes🙌
Hey PH 👋 – I am the founder of Plutoview We at Plutoview have spent countless hours doing remote research for class projects. We know how intensely difficult and unfriendly of a process it is. Students use screen sharing to work remotely. However, screen sharing is designed to ease the act of sharing material remotely, but it is incredibly difficult to make use of when actual work needs to be done. Plutoview excites us like nothing else because we built it to solve our own problem. We as education instructors have experienced it way too many times when participating in distance learning and group projects.