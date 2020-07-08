  1. Home
  2.  → Plutoview

Plutoview

Shared browsing solution for remote group collaboration

#3 Product of the DayToday
Plutoview is a shared browser solution designed to make remote research and Web-based collaboration effortless. Add up to 100 users to a single Web session, and have as many Web session open as there are group members.
Meet the Pioneers - May 2020Pioneers are still tirelessly working on big projects and small companies that solve concrete problems for real people. From better tools for personal productivity, to improved livestreaming, to finance apps that could power a continent, meet this month's batch of diverse projects: Werbot - Dmitry Shurco, Inna Ponamarchuk 1Password for servers Managing server access is unnecessarily annoying.
How Plutoview is changing the way synchronous distance learning is doneSynchronous distance learning is the fastest-growing segment within e-learning, and Plutoview is the first mover in the synchronous research and group collaboration space. We bring multi-screen accessibility to distance learning and remote collaboration helping online educators and students alike.
What's the main difference between virtual browsing and screen sharing?A lot of times, when talking to people about Virtual Browsing, they make a common mistake in thinking that it is a synonym for screen sharing when, in reality, it is not.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Andriy Bas
Really nice. Makes web browsing so much more intractable. Nothing like the video calls with the screensharing)
Upvote (1)Share
Arkadiy Baltser
Maker
@bass_andriy Thank you for your support, it means the world to us!
UpvoteShare
Aditya Rao
Looks great and super useful... Need of the hour and definitely gonna try with the team right away
Upvote (1)Share
Arkadiy Baltser
Maker
@adityarao310 Thank you, and please let me know how it goes🙌
UpvoteShare
Barney Gumble
This is such a cool idea! I can also see this being useful when parents are struggling to understand things on the web.
Upvote (1)Share
Arkadiy Baltser
Maker
@bazza__ Thank you for your support! Yes, I think this use case is very interesting
UpvoteShare
Shun Yamada
Good job :) Congrats!
Upvote (1)Share
Arkadiy Baltser
Maker
Hey PH 👋 – I am the founder of Plutoview We at Plutoview have spent countless hours doing remote research for class projects. We know how intensely difficult and unfriendly of a process it is. Students use screen sharing to work remotely. However, screen sharing is designed to ease the act of sharing material remotely, but it is incredibly difficult to make use of when actual work needs to be done. Plutoview excites us like nothing else because we built it to solve our own problem. We as education instructors have experienced it way too many times when participating in distance learning and group projects.
Upvote (1)Share