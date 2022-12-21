Sign in
Make any integration as simple as a screenshot.
Free
Plus is the easiest way to bring all of your team's data wherever you need it. Take live Snapshots of any app and embed them in your favorite productivity tools. Our goal is to make any integration as simple and intuitive as sharing a screenshot.
Plus by
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Dan Li
,
Chloe Qi
and
Kevin Zweerink
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
is rated
5/5 ★
Plus is rated 5/5 ★ by 3 users. This is Plus's first launch.
