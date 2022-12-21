  1. Home
Make any integration as simple as a screenshot.

Free
Plus is the easiest way to bring all of your team’s data wherever you need it. Take live Snapshots of any app and embed them in your favorite productivity tools. Our goal is to make any integration as simple and intuitive as sharing a screenshot.
Launched in Productivity, Tech, Maker Tools +4 by
About this launch
3reviews
Plus by
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Productivity, Tech, Maker Tools. Made by
Dan Li
,
Chloe Qi
and
Kevin Zweerink
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is Plus's first launch.
26
18
#15
#49