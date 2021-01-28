Plumpy Icons

discussion
Meet the new full icon set: Plumpy! Sporting approachable rounded corners and friendly duotone styling this icon set is ready to impress. No matter what you are designing, Plumpy’s 4350+ unique, hand-crafted vector icons won’t leave you hanging. Specifically, the two-tone coloration lets these icons scale well, making them ideal for building infographics or larger elements. Interface designers will be happy to know Plumpy is pixel-perfect at 24px, so it stays legible even when small. • 4350+ icons! • Refreshing duotone coloration • Friendly soft corners • Scales from 24px to ∞ Free to use commercially with link attribution, or grab an Icons8 Pro subscription to get ultra-sharp SVG icons! PS: these recolor very well as SVG files, you can do this easily by using our Icons8 plugins for Figma, Illustrator, Photoshop, Lunacy, or Desktop.
Really cool set! Very stylish and easy colorable 👍
I like two-colors style!
Glad to see another cool style in Icons8 library, it's getting more and more diverse in non-stop mode. Keep rocking, guys!