Plumpy Icons

4350 modern and friendly duotone icons by Icons8

Design Tools
User Experience
Prototyping
+ 1
A complete set of 4350 relaxed and comfortable icons. Plumpy style icons are modern with a bit of retro flair featuring heavily-rounded corners and a two-tone color style.
• Modern two-tone colors
• Friendly rounded styling
• Scales and recolors well
2 Reviews5.0/5
Ivan
Maker
Founder of Icons8
Meet the new full icon set: Plumpy! Sporting approachable rounded corners and friendly duotone styling this icon set is ready to impress. No matter what you are designing, Plumpy’s 4350+ unique, hand-crafted vector icons won’t leave you hanging. Specifically, the two-tone coloration lets these icons scale well, making them ideal for building infographics or larger elements. Interface designers will be happy to know Plumpy is pixel-perfect at 24px, so it stays legible even when small. • 4350+ icons! • Refreshing duotone coloration • Friendly soft corners • Scales from 24px to ∞ Free to use commercially with link attribution, or grab an Icons8 Pro subscription to get ultra-sharp SVG icons! PS: these recolor very well as SVG files, you can do this easily by using our Icons8 plugins for Figma, Illustrator, Photoshop, Lunacy, or Desktop.
Pavel PavluychikUX Designer
Really cool set! Very stylish and easy colorable 👍
Julia Gnedin
I like two-colors style!
Marina Yalanska
Design researcher. CMO/Writer at Tubik
Glad to see another cool style in Icons8 library, it's getting more and more diverse in non-stop mode. Keep rocking, guys!
❤️💔💔💔💔Temaprint
niceeeee) Good start to the year ;)
