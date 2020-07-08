Discussion
Martin LeBlanc
Maker
Hi Product Hunt community 👋 There are lots of huge UI icon packs out there and finding one with just the right amount of quirk can be a challenge. That’s why we are delighted to introduce Plumpicons. Designed with a thick line width, round shapes and surprising details, this icon family will not disappoint even the biggest icon aficionados. It pairs up brilliantly with modern fonts such as Muli and Inter (see that in action on our landing page). A couple of facts about Plumpicons: ✔️ Pixel-perfect at 64px / 32px / 16px grids ✔️ Customizable stroke width ✔️ Licensed for commercial use ✔️ Available in SVG, PNG and ICONJAR formats We’re giving out a free sample of 200 essential icons in all formats (including vector) for you to try out. Just scroll to the bottom of the landing page to download. If convinced, the entire family costs only $99. Thanks!
