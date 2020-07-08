Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Plumm

Plumm

All customer support chats and emails in one shared inbox

get it
Plumm is shared inbox for your customer support emails and live chat conversations coming from all of your projects. If it's an email sent to support@yourproject1.com or a chat request from yourproject2.com, it all goes into the same Plumm inbox.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment