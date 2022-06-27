Products
Pluma RSS Reader
Pluma RSS Reader
RSS Client for iOS with account sync support.
Pluma is a free RSS & News reader for iOS with some feature available as a paid upgrade. It supports local feeds and also you can sync your feeds, bookmarks and settings with Pluma account along with Pocket and Instapaper support.
Launched in
Productivity
,
News
by
Pluma RSS Reader
About this launch
Pluma RSS Reader
Pluma RSS Reader by
Pluma RSS Reader
was hunted by
Qaisar Ijaz
in
Productivity
,
News
. Made by
Qaisar Ijaz
. Featured on June 27th, 2022.
Pluma RSS Reader
is not rated yet. This is Pluma RSS Reader's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#21
