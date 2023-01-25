Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Plum Notes
Ranked #4 for today
Plum Notes
Note taking application with a different focus.
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Plum Notes is a software application for organizing and taking notes. It uses its own markup-like language that integrates some scripting utilities, useful for more technical annotations or notes with some special functionality.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Developer Tools
by
Plum Notes
monday.com
Ad
Create workflows that suit the way you work and save time.
About this launch
Plum Notes
Note taking application with a different focus.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Plum Notes by
Plum Notes
was hunted by
Ian Mora
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Ian Mora
. Featured on January 28th, 2023.
Plum Notes
is not rated yet. This is Plum Notes's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#240
Report