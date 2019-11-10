Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Plum Contacts
Plum Contacts
Keep your relationships fresh
iPhone
Social Media Tools
With Plum, you can:
- Set reminders to message your contact daily, weekly, monthly or annually
- All the contacts from your phone in one place
- No more forgetting which method to text or message your friend
- Berries indicate how strong your relationship is
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
20 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send