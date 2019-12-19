Discussion
👋 Hello Product Hunt! Appreciate you for hunting Plugd @siong1987 Plugd offers a convenient way to shop for hyped sneakers by combining the inventory of used and new sneakers from the most reputable sources. Features Real-time pricing and availability information for used, new, and conditionally new sneakers. (Shoes with defects, a damaged box, or no box at all) Browse and search through one of the largest inventories of verified authentic hyped sneakers in the world. Accurate shipping price included in pricing Sales tax indicator telling you which stores or marketplace will charge tax based on location (Tax is pretty significant if you’re paying upwards to a thousand for a shoe) Curated collections with the hottest and newest releases. I got into sneakers when I was in high school and would spend hours on forums, eBay, and consignments stores trying to find good deals on kicks I wanted (which were Nike SBs). I spent even more time figuring out how to legit check sneakers to make sure I was not spending a few hundred dollars on fakes. Then StockX and GOAT exploded onto the market to solve a lot of issues sneakerheads like myself were facing concerning the legitimacy of sneakers on the secondary market. However, I still found myself checking multiple websites when purchasing sneakers. Inventory is still very much distributed across the world amongst a large number of stores and marketplace platforms. My co-founder, @robertniimi and I started working on Plugd in August. We posted an early prototype of getplugd.com on the sneaker subreddit a few weeks later and realized that others were facing a similar problem ( http://bit.ly/plugd-reddit ). Since that post, we’ve launched on both iOS and Android, added in pricing & availability for used sneakers, added shipping and tax information, and integrated with more vendors -- All of which were feature requests and suggestions brought up by Redditors. We’re always looking for feedback and feature requests to make Plugd better, so give it a spin and let us know what you think!
