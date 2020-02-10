Discussion
Stanley Ojadovwa
Hunter
Hi ProductHunt! If you work in a recruiting firm, HR, a voluntary organisation, or you’ve ever hired for your company, you’ll probably be familiar with reference checks. However, over the years, the way HR teams collect employment references hasn’t changed. PloyRef aims to change that. PloyRef intend to reduce the challenge and time of reference checking by automating the process using pre-defined questions and online channel. By collecting, analysing and reporting important referee information PloyRef can help hiring managers to make better hiring decisions. The first 5 reference you send through PloyRef is totally free. I hope you have fun using PloyRef! :)
