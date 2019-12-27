Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
William Saar
Maker
Screenwriters have plenty of tools for the final step of formatting stories according to the Hollywood script template, but not all writers are interested in producing movie scripts and all writing usually starts with plotting out the structure of the story! I created PlotDash from an interest in writing that goes back to film school and work in the game industry, and because I couldn't find any planning tool that matched the clarity of the physical corkboard and index cards.
UpvoteShare