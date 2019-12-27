  1. Home
PlotDash

Free online script board for screenwriters to plan stories

PlotDash is a free online script board with drag-and-drop scene cards for planning stories and performances. PlotDash makes it easy to arrange story beats in the act structure and highlight subplots and characters with colors.
Screenwriters have plenty of tools for the final step of formatting stories according to the Hollywood script template, but not all writers are interested in producing movie scripts and all writing usually starts with plotting out the structure of the story! I created PlotDash from an interest in writing that goes back to film school and work in the game industry, and because I couldn't find any planning tool that matched the clarity of the physical corkboard and index cards.
