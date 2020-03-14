Discussion
omar
Maker
👋 Hello PH! I’m Omar, and i'm really excited to show you what I've been working on for the last couple of months, Plotcast. Plotcast is a service where you can upload your podcast episodes (or any audio really) and get all the data you'd need to expand your reach, become more discoverable, enhance your fans' experience in addition to helping you understand your episodes more. Episodes are cut into parts of about 3-5 minutes of audio after transcription, where each part is analysed individually. The list of features are: 1. full transcription. 2. summary of your episode in 20 sentences. 3. mood detection. 4. people & places detection. 5. list of suggested links. Hope you find this service helpful, and if you have any suggestions to improve plotcast, don't hesitate to tell me. Any and all feedback is appreciated.
