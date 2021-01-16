discussion
Cory McHattie
MakerFounder at Plot
Hi all, just released a big update/pivot to an app I have been working on, Plot. The prior version was a consumer travel app while this version is a calendar, health and personal finance app all wrapped up in one. I made the pivot because I wanted an app that could help me better manage my day to day life vs. just travel life. My goal with Plot is to have one app where I can check how I am doing in the areas that matter most. I was tired of having one app for running, another for meals and workouts, one more for personal finance and then a couple calendars for good measure. Any and all feedback is welcomed! If you think the idea is useful, please let me know. If you think the idea is terrible, please let me know. Thanks for checking it out!
Connecting all the dots between the calendar, health and finances data seems super important and can level up your life.