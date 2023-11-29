Products
Ploomber Cloud

Deploy AI/ML/data apps for free.

Free Options
Embed
Ploomber Cloud is a platform to deploy AI/ML/data applications: Flask, FastAPI, Streamlit, Panel, Solara, Voilà, Gradio, or any other framework via Docker. Start for free; no credit card required.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Data Science
Data Visualization
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Let us know in the comments what is your favorite framework so we can officially support it!"

The makers of Ploomber Cloud
About this launch
0
reviews
8
followers
Ploomber Cloud by
was hunted by
Eduardo Blancas
in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Data Visualization. Made by
Eduardo Blancas
and
Ido Michael
. Featured on December 1st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Ploomber Cloud's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-