I love Supabase, it's powers Plinky's database without any problems or hiccups whatsoever — best $25/month I spend.
The app, server, and website are all built in Swift! It's a pretty unique setup but it's been amazing to share code across all platforms seamlessly, and take advantage of such an amazing language.
Plinky's server is written in Vapor, and I wouldn't do it any other way. Not only is the framework great but the community has been incredibly welcoming, helpful, and empowering as I've built Plinky.