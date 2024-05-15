Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Plinky
Plinky

Plinky

Easily save links, enjoy them later

Free Options
Plinky helps you save links seamlessly with just one tap. Whether you're on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or in your favorite browser, all your links are saved in an easy to use app. Search for links or organize neatly with folders and tags, on your iPhone or iPad.
Launched in
iOS
Browser Extensions
Productivity
 by
Plinky
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Supabase
Supabase
8,668 upvotes
I love Supabase, it's powers Plinky's database without any problems or hiccups whatsoever — best $25/month I spend.
Swift
Swift
25 upvotes
The app, server, and website are all built in Swift! It's a pretty unique setup but it's been amazing to share code across all platforms seamlessly, and take advantage of such an amazing language.
Vapor
Vapor
6 upvotes
Plinky's server is written in Vapor, and I wouldn't do it any other way. Not only is the framework great but the community has been incredibly welcoming, helpful, and empowering as I've built Plinky.
About this launch
Plinky
PlinkyEasily save links, enjoy them later
0
reviews
42
followers
Plinky by
Plinky
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in iOS, Browser Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Joe Fabisevich
. Featured on May 16th, 2024.
Plinky
is not rated yet. This is Plinky's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-