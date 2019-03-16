Plink is a social platform for gamers where they can find the best teammates for multiplayer games, check in-game stats, Share & Discover in-game experience on PC, MAC, XBOX and PS4.
This is a really cool app. I wish I could use it for mobile games. Is it possible? I’d like to find a team for Brawl StarsБотте Олександр has used this product for one day.
Marina Marchenko@marina_marchenko
Does PLINK is a teammate finder app? Or is it just another chat app for gamers?
Jack Conte@stariy
Nice app. Can I add different gaming accounts or only one?
AnastasiiaMaker@nanstasiia · Hey!
@stariy Thank you for the comment! You can add many gaming accounts. In the registration block, you'll see all available gaming platforms you can add.
Mikail Gurbuz@standingstill · https://www.awaytake.com
Cool :)
Toxcik Chaika@toxcik_chaika
I like the idea of the app. But I don’t use my phone often :( Does it work on pc? Can I find teammates for Apex without using a phone?
AnastasiiaMaker@nanstasiia · Hey!
@toxcik_chaika We're glad you like the app! Sure, you can use a pc version of the app, but first, you need to install a mobile one and link them together. After you do it, you'll be able to use Instant matching to find teammates for Alex Legends, communicate and making in-game screenshots.
Pavel Polishchuk@pavelpolishchuk · Its me
I can 100% say that without PLINK, my team wouldn’t be so great. Thanks to it I managed to find really good players. But I wish I could use it on pc as well :(
