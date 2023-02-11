Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Plime
Ranked #5 for today
Plime
Goal and habit tracker
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Ready to make your goals happen? Our app will help you to break down big goals and turn them into small achievable steps for a powerful life change. Plime also helps you keep track of habits, tasks, and events, so you can stay on top of everything.
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Lifestyle
by
Plime
About this launch
Plime
Goal and Habit Tracker
3
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Plime by
Plime
was hunted by
Nadezhda Kornienko
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Nadezhda Kornienko
. Featured on February 12th, 2023.
Plime
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Plime's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#5
Week rank
-
Report