Tommy Chang
Maker
Health fanatic, foodie
Hey Producthunters👋, we're excited to share our first product with you. We're a team of 2: a movement coach and a programmer, and our mission is to help people live healthier. Our product, Plicly, is an app that increases your well-being and decreases your neck and back pain with real-time posture coaching. How Plicly works: 1) the app uses the sensors in your phone to detect how you are holding your phone 2) when your phone is tilted beyond your chosen safety-angle during use, Plicly gives you a gentle nudge by dimming your screen (reducing screen brightness). Using your phone at an angle of more than about 30 degrees is usually a sign that you are slouching over your phone. Simply hold your phone up higher to correct your posture. When you want to enjoy videos, simply hold your phone in landscape mode and Plicly will automatically pause. It also doesn't drain your battery like many other apps that run in the background. We've created this product in our free time as we've seen so many friends and family members getting headaches, neck and back pain due to unhealthy phone use. We know it's not perfect but we hope that it can help you improve your posture and your health. Please share your feedback with us to help us help more people improve their health. At the moment it is only available for Android. We are working on solutions for other platforms. Looking forward to your comments. We promise that we'll work hard on making further improvements! Tommy & Irfan
Nastya Mikeyeva
A Content marketеr at Visafoto.com.
@tommychangzh This is an amazing app. It allows to keep health!
SO SOCIAL
How do you even find these great ideas? A great application to keep Healthy. Kudos to it!
Jaga Deepweb developer & a crypto enthusiast.
Damn I need an app like this!!!! thank you.
