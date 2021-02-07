Pleke Finance Manager

discussion
Mauricio Macedo
Maker
Hi PH! Pleke brings a different approach to budgeting and expense tracking. It creates most transactions automatically based on a detailed budget. It supports recurring expenses and controls monthly payments for financed purchases. Credit card purchases will sum up towards the spending limit for the month they appear on the credit card statement. This is identical to the way people use credit cards, making purchases knowing that they'll pay for them up to 40 days later. Pleke will track the current balance of all your accounts and credit card statements. Any difference is due to some missing transaction, which can be rapidly identified by reviewing the running balance. When you overspend, try to move spending limits between budget categories to stay on budget. As Pleke has a detailed budget, it knows exactly how much is left to spend on each category. Pleke is free with ads and limited to 5 accounts. Premium subscription available (no ads, unlimited accounts). I plan on releasing versions for Web, Mac, Windows, and Linux in the near future. Would love to get the community’s feedback!
