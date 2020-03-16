Discussion
Tuson Ou
Maker
Hi Hunters 👋, Tuson here. I'm the business development directo at PledgeBox. I want to introduce our most beautiful Kickstarter survey and upsell software. Kickstarter is a great platform to launch your products, but there is a lot of manual works after you successfully accomplish your campaign - collecting backers shipping information, mantain the backer shipping list, and cook the data to fit the requirements of shipping vendors. PledgeBox is the software to help you save time and work more efficiently: - Send survey invitation to backers, allowing them to finish the survey with an intuitive form (backers see the prouct info and images included in their rewards, and pick the product vatiants - you won`t be able to do so with the Kickstaretr survey) - Backers can update their shipping address anytime before you lock the records and ship the products - Backers can buy add-ons on the survey form - so that you can raise additional fund even after the Kickstarter campaign ends. - Download shipping-ready report and upload to your shipping service provider directly (soon PledgeBox will allow you to push data to providers like Shipstaion, Easyship, Floshiop...and etc.) Compared to our peers, PledgeBox is easier to use and only charges 3% of add-ons sales through upsell! Feel free to ask me anything ;)
