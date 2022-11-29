Products
Home
→
Product
→
Please Sign Me
Please Sign Me
Collect signatures without leaving Google Docs
Visit
Upvote 4
Free for Gmail
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Getting a Google Doc signed is hard. Please Sign Me is the only fully integrated way to remove the middleman between your Google Doc and the signatures you need to collect.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
by
Please Sign Me
About this launch
Please Sign Me
Collect signatures without leaving Google Docs
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Please Sign Me by
Please Sign Me
was hunted by
Eric Warnke
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Casey Y
and
Eric Warnke
. Featured on December 8th, 2022.
Please Sign Me
is not rated yet. This is Please Sign Me's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#148
Report