PlayVi is a progressive web app built on top of Spotify API in order to simplify the process of creating public playlists and collaborating on them with ease.
For further details, visit the repository page.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Doğacan Bilgili
Maker
Hey people! We have developed PlayVi to be used in settings where people might want to decide on the songs to be played during the event. Anyone with a party pin including those who doesn't have a Spotify account can contribute to a playlist created through PlayVi. And, you don't need to authenticate with your Spotify account to start a party. However, a Spotify account is required to play the playlist eventually. It is built to look and work better on mobile devices, but you can use it with a browser virtually on any device. Basic usage as follows: - Start a party. - Share the party pin & app link with people before the actual party. - Wait for people to add songs. - When the party day comes, click the playlist name to open & play it in Spotify. 🎉
UpvoteShare