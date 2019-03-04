Log InSign up
PlayOff

Handoff for iTunes and Apple Music

PlayOff allows you to start playing music on one device, like your iPhone, then continue without missing a beat on another, like your Mac. It finds the song playing (and its position) on your other devices and picks up where you left off. It's like Handoff, but for music!
Lecture d'Apple Music entre Mac et iPhone : quelques fausses notes pour PlayOffHandoff, qui fait partie du bouquet de fonctions Continuité, devient très rapidement indispensable pour ouvrir sur Mac un document ou une page web provenant d'un iPhone, et vice-versa. Safari, Mail, Rappels, Pages et d'autres apps encore sont compatibles... mais pas Apple Music.
Handoff für Musik: PlayOff-App unterstützt Wechsel zwischen Mac und iPhoneWenn Apple nicht liefert, muss eben ein externer Entwickler ran. Mit PlayOff ermöglicht es Martin Powlette Nutzern von Apple Music, fliegend zwischen dem Mac und einem iPhone zu wechseln. Die als „Handoff für Musik" beschriebene Funktion wurde von Apple-Music-Nutzern immer wieder nachgefragt. Schließlich bietet Apple ja Vergleichbares ja für Anwendungen wie Mail, Karten, Safari, Pages, [...]
PlayOff is a new app that enables Handoff-like features between Mac and iPhone for Apple MusicOne of the most common feature requests for Apple Music is support Handoff. This would allow you to be playing something on your Mac, then immediately continue that playback on your iPhone. A new third-party app from developer Martin Powlette, dubbed PlayOff, allows you to do just that.
Ton
Ton@t55 · Mac'aholic
Cool stuff! Now if only there was a StoreOff, which lets you buy your App Store apps on your iPhone when they are selected on the Mac.
