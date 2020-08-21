  1. Home
PlayNBA2K

Play NBA2K20 in your browser with a controller

Play NBA2K20 in your browser for free. All you need to do is connect your controller and go to our site!
discussion
Surya Dantuluri
This is sick!
Michael Aubry
Congrats for launching. I’m playing 2k right now haha
Thayallan Srinathan
Maker
Hey PH, I'm Thayallan 😁! Excited to be sharing with you guys PlayNBA2K 🚀🚀 We decided to build PlayNBA2K after being super frustrated with the gaming space. Everything requires a ton of setup and as a dude who just wants to try out a game I wanted to be able to go to a site, plug in my controller and be able to play a game. We're super excited about the potential for PlayNBA2K and we would love your feedback. If you want support for a specific game or want to let us know about anything else just swing us an email at support@playnba2k.com
