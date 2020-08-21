discussion
Surya Dantuluri
This is sick!
Congrats for launching. I’m playing 2k right now haha
@michael_joseph_aubry Haha thats dope
Hey PH, I'm Thayallan 😁! Excited to be sharing with you guys PlayNBA2K 🚀🚀 We decided to build PlayNBA2K after being super frustrated with the gaming space. Everything requires a ton of setup and as a dude who just wants to try out a game I wanted to be able to go to a site, plug in my controller and be able to play a game. We're super excited about the potential for PlayNBA2K and we would love your feedback. If you want support for a specific game or want to let us know about anything else just swing us an email at support@playnba2k.com
