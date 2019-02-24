Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Playlistor Shuffle

Playlistor Shuffle

Amazing playlists curated by an artificial intelligent bot

get it

Playlistor Shuffle curates amazing playlist based on your unique acoustic preferences, using an innovative Artificial Intelligence music BOT. Our BOT analyzes the songs in your iTunes library and creates personalized playlists based on this analysis.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Ohad Sheffer
Ohad Sheffer
Makers
Ohad Sheffer
Ohad Sheffer
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ohad Sheffer
Ohad ShefferMaker@ohad_sheffer1
Fellow music lover, tryout Playlistor Shuffle if you're looking for mind-blowing playlists that are tailor made to your musical taste
Upvote (1)·