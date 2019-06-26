Reviews
Easy to use, good UI, helpful for deciding what to play on the party.
Nothing comes to my mind
Hope project will be supported and updated with more featuresIevgeniia Pavliuchyk has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Maker
Oleksii Kulikov
With Playlista, it’s easy to share your favorite playlist for every moment – on your phone, your computer, your tablet and more. There are dozens of metrics which categorize your playlist like danceability, positiveness, energy and much more. Choose a playlist, create public link and let Playlista surprise your friends. You can also preview custom vinyl on cover image hover or browse through the list of links you shared to see how many times friends opened them. Analyze your music taste with Playlista. Login with Spotify and start exploring. The product is currently in beta. If you have any suggestions or ideas for Playlista - don't hesitate to contact both Hunter and Maker :)
