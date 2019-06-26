Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Playlista

Playlista

Rediscover your Spotify playlist and share insights

get it
Playlista helps you to analyze your Spotify playlist in 3 different metrics: danceability, energy and positiveness. You can aslo create a public shareable link and send one rto friends to surprise them with your music taste.
Reviews
Ievgeniia Pavliuchyk
Yuriy Lianguzov
 
Helpful
  • Ievgeniia Pavliuchyk
    Ievgeniia Pavliuchyk
    Pros: 

    Easy to use, good UI, helpful for deciding what to play on the party.

    Cons: 

    Nothing comes to my mind

    Hope project will be supported and updated with more features

    Ievgeniia Pavliuchyk has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Oleksii Kulikov
Oleksii Kulikov
Maker
With Playlista, it’s easy to share your favorite playlist for every moment – on your phone, your computer, your tablet and more. There are dozens of metrics which categorize your playlist like danceability, positiveness, energy and much more. Choose a playlist, create public link and let Playlista surprise your friends. You can also preview custom vinyl on cover image hover or browse through the list of links you shared to see how many times friends opened them. Analyze your music taste with Playlista. Login with Spotify and start exploring. The product is currently in beta. If you have any suggestions or ideas for Playlista - don't hesitate to contact both Hunter and Maker :)
UpvoteShare