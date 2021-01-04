Deals
Playlist-ifier for Spotify
Playlist-ifier for Spotify
Turn tweets into playlists for Spotify
Web App
Create playlists out of a string of words or a tweet. Use it to find new music, or send to whomever you'd like. (May require creative use of homophones). Fun project for people to mess around with. Feedback is welcome.
Samuel May
Maker
🎈
Occasional maker of things
Made this for fun. Feel free to search for fun. Would appreciate feedback from anyone who gives it a try!
